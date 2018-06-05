JETHRO TULL's 50th Anniversary With IAN ANDERSON; InTheStudio Audio Interview Part 2

InTheStudio has released Part 2 of an interview with Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary.

Says host Redbeard: "The first decade of Jethro Tull‘s half century which we explored here last week, occupying that musical territory only big enough for itself, where ancient-sounding heath-covered acoustic numbers combined with sprawling progressive rock, fitting neatly with the debut This Was to Heavy Horses ten years later. Jethro Tull and its singer/ songwriter/ flautist Ian Anderson were fearless in those heady days, going to #1 sales with the most unlikely chart-topper since The Singing Nun, 1972’s Thick as a Brick; brushing off the disastrous A Passion Play, then coming back strong with two Top 40 hits on War Child. Minstrel In The Gallery, Too Old To Rock’n’Roll, and Songs From The Wood all followed in regular succession."

