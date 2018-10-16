JETHRO TULL To Release First Official Book, The Ballad Of Jethro Tull; IAN ANDERSON Announcement Video Streaming

In the video below, Ian Anderson announces The Ballad Of Jethro Tull, the first official Jethro Tull book, an illustrated, oral history of the band. The book is being published by Rocket 88. Publication is planned for 2019.

For the first time ever, Ian Anderson along with past and present members of Jethro Tull, tell the story of a unique and remarkable musical career.

