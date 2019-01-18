JIM CREAN To Sing For VINNIE VINCENT At February Shows

January 18, 2019, 12 minutes ago

"Big news! I am proud and honored to announce that I am the singer for national recording artist Vinnie Vincent (KISS / Vinnie Vincent's Invasion)," says vocalist Jim Crean.

Vinnie Vincent Featuring An All-Star Band will perform at Rocketown in Nashville, TN on February 8th and 9th. Of course, Vinnie will be playing lead guitar. Joining the former KISS six-stringer will be drummer Carmine Appice (Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Tony Franklin (Whitesnake, Blue Murder) and vocalist Jim Crean (Appice). Get your tickets now by clicking here.

A new promo video, as well as the official poster for the February shows can be seen below.

 

 



