JIMI HENDRIX - $4,000 Reward Announced For Fillmore East 5/10/68 Concert Poster By Psychedelic Art Exchange

According to the EIN Newsdesk, a $4,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Jimi Hendrix Fillmore East 5/10/68 concert poster. The poster was created to advertise two performances by Jimi Hendrix on May 5, 1968 in New York.

“The market for vintage concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage Jimi Hendrix concert posters,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $4,000 reward for this popular Hendrix poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a Jimi Hendrix Fillmore East 5/10/68 concert poster, or any other vintage Hendrix concert poster you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search.

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.

Contact:

Scott Tilson

Psychedelic Art Exchange

+1 760-898-9837

email

Official Facebook page