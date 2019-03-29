JIMI HENDRIX Bassist BILLY COX On Experience Hendrix Tour - "These Guitar Players, They're Really Aficionados Of Jimi's Music"

Billy Cox, the bassist for Jimi Hendrix's Band Of Gypsys, is performing as part of the Experience Hendrix tribute tour. Ahead of the tour stop at the Prudential Hall at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark tonight (Friday, March 29) and the Asbury Park Press Stage at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on Tuesday (April 2), Cox spoke with Asbury Park Press about the tour, on which he's joined by a stellar roster of guitarists, including Joe Satriani, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Taj Mahal and Dweezil Zappa.

"Jimi Hendrix wrote in the now," Cox said. "These tours that we are doing, I know there has been an outpouring of love and respect for Jimi Hendrix and his music.

"These guitar players, they're really aficionados of Jimi Hendrix music, because if they started playing guitar after the '70s then let's face it, the first songs basically, or more than likely, would be 'Hey Joe', 'Foxey Lady', 'Purple Haze'... songs of that nature."

Remaining tour dates:

March

29 - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Newark, NJ

30 - Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino - Niagara Falls, NY

April

1 - Landmark Theatre for the Performing Arts - Syracuse, NY

2 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

3 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

4 - Lowell Memorial Auditorium - Lowell, MA

5 - Zeiterion Performing Arts Center - New Bedford, MA

6 - Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT