JIMI HENDRIX - Estate Allows Use Of "Purple Haze" And "Voodoo Child" For Booze

An update posted by Law360 a Georgia federal judge on Friday, January 27th signed off on a deal between the estate of rock guitar legend Jimi Hendrix and a distribution company, laying out how alcohol bottles with themes related to the late musician may be sold. Tiger Paw Distributors LLC and several related entities and individuals may sell booze containing titles of Hendrix's songs such as “Purple Haze” and “Voodoo Child” and may include references on the bottles’ labels to Hendrix, and may not infer any endorsement, sponsorship or affiliation with the guitarist’s estate, according to the order signed by U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall.

Terms such as “Jimi,” “JH,” “Jimi Hendrix” or “Hendrix” may be included, but not spelled with all capital letters and must only refer to the guitarist’s music or songs, according to the order.

The deal also calls for Tiger Paw never to seek to register any trademark that would either directly or indirectly use Hendrix’s name, image or likeness, and for the company to delete videos on its website or on social media that would otherwise violate the terms of the agreement, according to the order.

According to a report filed by Arizona's ABC 15 earlier this month, burglars smashed the front door to the J. Levine Auction House in Scottsdale just hours before it was to host a New Year’s Day auction--the company's largest of the year featuring many prized possessions. Right next to the $225,000 worth of guns and jewelry taken in the heist was a small amplifier and pedal belonging to rock legend Jimi Hendrix.

The wah-wah pedal is considered a priceless part of rock history, but was expected to net up to $100 million dollars.

“I was like, 'You've got to be kidding,” said Dave Weyer, who custom built it for Hendrix just before his famous Woodstock concert. “It's hard to find a place to fence the pedal because there's only one of them and everyone would know.”

Weyer is hoping an institution or museum will be the winning bidder at the auction, now scheduled for January 15.

“Then we can put this pedal someplace where it can continue to please people,” Weyer said.

The clip below is never before seen raw footage and close up of the wah built by Weyer for Jimi Hendrix just in time for Woodstock. Also see the overview of his Fuzz Prototype that became the West Coast 3 Transistors and the "missing link" Guild Amp.