JIMI HENDRIX Estate Renews Licensing Deal With Sony Music Entertainment

In a year that marks both the 75th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix’s birth and the 50th anniversary of his galvanizing debut album, Are You Experienced?, Sony Music Entertainment and Experience Hendrix L.L.C. have agreed to renew their licensing partnership, which was first signed in 2009, reports Variety. The agreement covers the continued “curation” and distribution of the rock icon’s catalog and archives via all media formats and platforms.

Janie Hendrix, 56, the overseer of the estate as CEO/President, was nine years old when her older brother died from a barbiturate overdose in 1970, but remembers, when she was six, the siblings promising to take care of one another, no matter what. With the opening of the Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle last month and the ongoing Hendrix Experience Tour - featuring special guests such as Carlos Santana and Paul Rodgers - as well as many other efforts over the past 20 years, Janie has turned her older sibling’s intellectual property into a successful business; it was in a state of considerable disarray when the estate managed to take control in the mid-1990s. She says there are even more new studio and live recordings from Jimi’s seemingly bottomless vault scheduled to come out in the new year under terms of the new deal.

“I remember being in a green room, and Jimi turned over a bucket of chicken and there was nothing in it,” she says from a trailer making her way from Arizona to Seattle. “Not that he was hungry, but I it did make me realize the people around him weren’t really taking care of him. And even though he’s not here, it’s my honor and privilege to do what I do. I’m reminded him of him daily - we just stopped in at a sports bar on the Oregon coast and heard one of his songs come on. He’s always around.”

Read the full story at Variety.com.