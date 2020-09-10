JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE - Live In Maui Multi-Format Release Due In November; "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" Live Video Streaming

Jimi Hendrix Experience - Live In Maui will be available as 2CD+Blu-Ray or 3LP+Blu-Ray on November 20. Pre-order here, and watch the video for "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" - Live In Maui, 1970, below.

Experience Hendrix announces a brand new collection that couples the new feature length documentary Music, Money, Madness . . . Jimi Hendrix In Maui with the accompanying live performances on both audio and video.

The film chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s storied visit to Maui, and how the band became ensnared with the ill-fated Rainbow Bridge movie and incorporates never before released original footage and new interviews. The Blu-ray will include the full documentary film plus all the footage from the two afternoon performances captured on July 30, 1970 mixed in both stereo and 5.1 surround sound.

Also included in the package will be Live In Maui - A two CD set featuring Hendrix, Billy Cox, Mitch Mitchell at the height of their playing powers, newly restored and mixed by longtime Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer.