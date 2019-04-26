JIMI HENDRIX - Guitar Strap Used At Woodstock Part Of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum Exhibit

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with the Rock Hall Nights: Woodstock. It’s been nearly 50 years since Woodstock generated legendary musical moments and catapulted an entire festival culture. The exhibit will test your Woodstock trivia and feature rare artifacts including a Jimi Hendrix (1992 Rock Hall Inductee) guitar strap used at Woodstock 1969, along with his handwritten lyrics to “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return),” the last song he would ever perform live.

Rock Hall Nights: Woodstock opens on May 1st. For tickets visit this location.

