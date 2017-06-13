JIMI HENDRIX Park Grand Opening Event In Seattle Set For Saturday

The grand opening of Jimi Hendrix Park is scheduled for Saturday, June 17th on 2400 S. Massachusetts Street in Seattle, WA from 12 PM-5 PM.

This free event is open to all ages and will feature special appearances and performances by Michael Wansley (MC); Ayron Jones; Grace Love; The Hollers; Peace & Red Velvet; Henry Cooper; and the School of Rock.

The event will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guest speakers, family activities, food trucks (food & beverage selections individually priced), a digital photo booth, admission to the Northwest African American Museum (by donation), and much more.

Located at 2400 S. Massachusetts St., adjacent to the former Colman School that now houses the Northwest African American Museum, the Jimi Hendrix Park fits in beautifully with the cultural essence of the area. The park features a grand entrance and stairway adorned with Jimi’s signature at the corner of Massachusetts and 25th Avenue South, lending convenient access. A walkway toward the central plaza incorporates a timeline of Jimi’s life and career embedded in the pavement, making it historical and educational. In keeping with the musical emphasis, lyrics from the iconic Hendrix songs “Angel” and “Little Wing” are etched into a purple ribbon along the timeline. But the creativity doesn't end there. New plantings of trees and flowers decorate the terrain, as well as four rain gardens with native plants and a butterfly garden with flowering shrubs to improve environmental sustainability.

