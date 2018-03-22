JIMI HENDRIX - Rare Studio Multi-Track Master Tape To Be Auctioned; Video

A studio multi-track master 2" tape with eight different songs and segments recorded by Jimi Hendrix not long before his death, is among the star lots in Weiss Auctions’ next big sale, planned for Thursday, April 19th, at 10 AM, Eastern time.

The auction will be held online and in Weiss Auctions’ gallery at 74 Merrick Road in Lynbrook. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Proxibid.com. The sale is packed with hundreds of lots of rock ‘n’ roll, historical items, militaria and Part 3 of the Jerry Winevsky collection of New York City and Coney Island postcards, books, photographs and ephemera.

The multi-track master 2" studio tape is the ultimate collectible for fans of Jimi Hendrix, arguably the greatest rock guitarist who ever lived. On the tape are eight songs (or segments), plus a short unidentified piano composition, recorded in the waning days of the star’s life, which ended at age 27 in 1970. Hendrix has been an inspiration for generations of guitarists ever since.

The lot consists of the studio tape, featuring six songs off the Cry Of Love album ("Freedom", "Ezy Ryder", "Night Bird Flying", "Straight Ahead", "Astro Man" and "In From The Storm"); one song from the War Heroes album ("Stepping Stone"); an instrumental keyboard track lasting a few minutes; 24-bit .wav files, digitally transferred to two data DVDs, so the taped material can be used in a digital work station; and in-depth analyses of each song, all in a handsome presentation box.

The rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia also includes a 1969 Jimi Hendrix Northern California Folk Rock Festival concert poster; a 1969 Janis Joplin concert poster, a framed group of signatures from all four Beatles, displayed below an early photo of the Fab Four; a bootleg Bruce Springsteen LP titled Jersey Devil, signed by Springsteen, Weinberg and Federici; and original back stage passes from all genres, concerts and crew shirts, posters, handbills and other rare and sought after items.

