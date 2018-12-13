JIMI HENDRIX - Renton, Washington Post Office Named After Late Rock Legend

It's totally appropriate if you have to fight crosstown traffic to get to the post office on Northeast 4th Street in Renton, reports Patch.com.

On Wednesday night, the US Senate (unanimously) passed a measure that would rename the building the "James Marshall 'Jimi' Hendrix Post Office Building." The measure was sponsored by US Rep. Adam Smith, who introduced it in the House in July.

Hendrix was born in Seattle in 1942 and grew up in the Central District. After his death in September 1970, he came home to Washington. He's buried at the Greenwood Memorial Park cemetery - just a few blocks west of the post office that will bear his name.

"I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix with the renaming of the Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall 'Jimi' Hendrix Post Office Building. This designation will further celebrate Hendrix's deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations," said Smith in a statement.

(Photo - Experience Hendrix / Authentic Hendrix)