JIMI HENDRIX - Rock Legend's Estate Fights Bid To Dismiss Marijuana IP Lawsuit

According to Law360, Jimi Hendrix's estate urged a New York federal judge on Monday (April 16th) not to toss its lawsuit accusing the dead rock star's brother of infringing trademarks with Jimi-branded marijuana edibles and other goods, saying the "Jimi Hendrix" name is not in the public domain.

The estate, run by Hendrix's adopted sister Janie Hendrix, who manages Experience Hendrix LLC and Authentic Hendrix, L.L.C., said Leon Hendrix and his business partner Andrew Pitsicalis were not supported by case law in arguing that "Jimi Hendrix" has fallen into the public domain.

