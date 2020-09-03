JIMI HENDRIX's Magic Boa From Monterey Pop Festival Expected To Net Up To £15,000 At Omega Auctions

uDiscover Music is reporting that Jimi Hendrix’s pink feather ‘magic boa’ is expected to bring up to £15,000 at an upcoming auction. The late rock icon wore the item during his stellar performance at the Monterey Pop Festival, California in June 1967. Following the show, Hendrix gave the accessory to photographer Karl Ferris upon his return to London.

Ferris is now selling the boa to mark the 50th anniversary of the musician’s death; he died on September 18, 1970 at the age of 27.

“Jimi called it his ‘Magic Boa’ because it brought him much luck.. as he wore it on [the cover for his debut album] Are You Experienced? and at his best ever concert, Monterey Pop,” Ferris said. “As a tribute to the great man I thought it would be the right time to offer the ‘Magic Boa’ along with a selection of the photographs of Jimi I took back in 1967.”

The ‘Magic Boa’ appears to be yellow on the Are You Experienced? artwork, which Ferris attributes to the infrared film effect used on the shoot.

The boa will go up for auction at Merseyside’s Omega Auctions next Tuesday, September 8, as part of their latest music memorabilia sale. You can view the full catalogue and find more information at the auction house’s official website.

