JIMI HENDRIX - Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts Due In November; Video Trailer / "Message To Love" Track Streaming

Jimi Hendrix - Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts is set for release on November 22. Pre-order options available here. A trailer and the track "Message To Love" are available for streaming below.

Songs For Groovy Children assembles all four concerts from New Year’s Eve 1969 and New Year’s Day 1970. Presented in their original performance sequence and encompassing 43 tracks across 5 CDs or 8 LPs, the set boasts over two dozen tracks that have either never before been released commercially. The lavish package is filled with unseen photos and remembrances from bassist Billy Cox and liner notes by author/journalist/filmmaker Nelson George.

Tracklisting:

12/31/69 1st Set:

"Power Of Soul"

"Lover Man"

"Hear My Train A Comin’"

"Changes"

"Izabella"

"Machine Gun"

"Stop"

"Ezy Ryder"

"Bleeding Heart"

"Earth Blues"

"Burning Desire"

12/31/69 2nd Set:

"Auld Lang Syne"

"Who Knows"

"Fire"

"Ezy Ryder"

"Machine Gun"

"Stone Free"

"Changes"

"Message To Love"

"Stop"

"Foxey Lady"

1/1/70 1st Set:

"Who Knows"

"Machine Gun"

"Changes"

"Power Of Soul"

"Stepping Stone"

"Foxey Lady"

"Stop"

"Earth Blues"

"Burning Desire"

1/1/70 2nd Set:

"Stone Free"

"Power Of Soul"

"Changes"

"Message To Love"

"Lover Man"

"Lover Man"

"Steal Away"

"Earth Blues"

1/1/70 2nd Set:

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

"We Gotta Live Together"

"Wild Thing"

"Purple Haze"

Trailer:

"Message To Love" (Live at the Fillmore East, NY - 12/31/69 - 2nd Set):