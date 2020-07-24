JIMI HENDRIX - Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New E-Commerce Store; First Time Music Legend's Music And Merchandise Available In One Place

The Thread Shop, the merchandising division of Sony Music Entertainment, in partnership with Authentic Hendrix LLC and Experience Hendrix L.L.C., has launched an online Jimi Hendrix store, offering exclusive, authorized merchandise of the legendary artist worldwide. This launch is a result of an agreement signed by the companies in 2019.

The new Jimi Hendrix online store offers unique merchandise - including clothing, accessories, and collectibles. The product line includes a curated assortment of hoodies, t-shirts, accessories and an army jacket, all of which pay homage to the innovative style of one of the most creative musicians of all time.

Visit the new Jimi Hendrix store here. The new offering marks the first time Jimi Hendrix's legendary music, audiovisual releases, and authorized merchandise will be available in one place.

According to Janie Hendrix, CEO/President, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, "Jimi was meant to soar. He knew no limits or boundaries to his creativity. This partnership is the embodiment of that idea. Our relationship with The Thread Shop and Sony in the development of this online store opens the door to the world wider, and gives fans greater access to products that represent Jimi in a beautiful way. It will most definitely enhance the Jimi experience for those who are wanting more and wanting something truly special...this is it."

In making the announcement, Howard Lau, Senior Vice President and Head of The Thread Shop said, "We are very proud to partner with Janie Hendrix and her team to make Jimi Hendrix merchandise widely available through the Thread Shop. With this launch, fans now have access to a new digital store experience that brings together a wide range of exclusive and original Jimi Hendrix products, with incredible content from his legendary music catalog from Sony Music's Legacy Recordings."

This partnership builds upon the historic 2009 licensing pact between Sony Music, Authentic Hendrix and Experience Hendrix, which encompasses the ongoing curation and distribution of the Jimi Hendrix music catalog and archives, making the artist's music and film materials available to fans around the world across all media formats and platforms. Legacy Recordings, Sony Music's catalog division, and Experience Hendrix have released a range of essential Hendrix titles under the agreement, including definitive editions of the Jimi Hendrix Experience canon. With the new merchandising partnership, The Thread Shop will join with Legacy Recordings on integrated merchandising and music opportunities.

Jimi Hendrix joins The Thread Shop's powerhouse roster of classic and contemporary music icons, which includes The Beatles, Rosalia, A$AP Ferg, Camila Cabello, Bob Dylan, Maluma, H.E.R., Joan Jett, P!nk, Led Zeppelin, Ozuna and many others.

The Thread Shop is committed to providing the ultimate consumer shopping experience for music fans and devotees of popular culture. It offers a variety of licensing and retail opportunities through services including merch tables on artist tours, online shopping, pop-ups and events, brand collaborations, and custom designs. The Thread Shop combines experienced in-house apparel designers with Sony Music's world class Creative Group to provide individualized design services.