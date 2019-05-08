JIMI HENDRIX, THE WHO, MOUNTAIN And Others Featured In Massive, Limited Edition Woodstock 50th Anniversary Box Set

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, the defining event of a generation and one of the most iconic moments in popular music history. Despite its enduring cultural significance, no one has ever attempted to document the historic festival as it unfolded in real time. Until now.

Due for release on August 2, priced at $799.98, and limited to 1,969 individually numbered copies, Woodstock - Back To The Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive features 38 discs, 432-tracks - 267 previously unreleased - a near complete reconstruction of Woodstock clocking in at 36 hours, with every artist performance from the festival in chronological order.

Housed in a screen-printed plywood box with canvas insert inspired by the Woodstock stage set up, the set also includes a Blu-ray copy of the Woodstock film, a replica of the original program, a guitar strap, two Woodstock posters, a reprint of a diary written by an anonymous attendee during the festival, two 8x10 prints from legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz, and essays by Andy Zax, acclaimed music scribe Jesse Jarnow, and trailblazing rock critic Ellen Sander.

The archive also contains a copy of Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music (Reel Art Press), a comprehensive new hardbound book about the event written by Michael Lang, one of the festival’s co-creators.

Includes full performances by the following artists (in chronological order): Richie Havens, Sweetwater, Bert Sommer, Tim Hardin, Ravi Shankar, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Quill, Country Joe McDonald, Santana, John B. Sebastian, The Keef Hartley Band, The Incredible String Band, Canned Heat, Mountain, Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly & The Family Stone, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Joe Cocker, Country Joe & The Fish, Ten Years After, The Band, Johnny Winter, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Butterfield Blues Band, Sha Na Na, Jimi Hendrix.

* 38 CDs, 432 Tracks - 267 Previously Unreleased

* Blu-ray of the Director’s Cut of the Woodstock film

* Woodstock Hardbound Book by Michael Lang

* Ephemera including Replica Original Program, Replica Posters, Henry Diltz Photo Prints, Guitar Strap

* Housed in a screen-printed plywood box with canvas insert, designed by Grammy®-winning graphic designer Masaki Koike

* Limited, Numbered Edition Of 1969

Rhino.com orders will come with four exclusive Dale Saltzman 18x15 lithographs, based on banners that were onsite at the original festival.

(Top photo - Experience Hendrix / Authentic Hendrix)