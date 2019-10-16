JIMI HENDRIX - Unique Limited Edition Collection Of Rare Art, Handwritten Lyrics, Photographs, Album Covers Available

The estate of Jimi Hendrix has collaborated with StraxArt on a limited edition collection of artworks. Officially licensed and curated in collaboration with Authentic Hendrix, LLC as heirloom limited editions... to be enjoyed for generations.

High quality solid wood frames have been selected by the StraxArt Curators to amplify the beauty of the Jimi Hendrix Collection. Each print features the "Authentic Hendrix Headshot Seal" and Official Jimi Hendrix signature, plus accompanying Certificate of Authenticity.

Widely recognized as one of the most creative and influential musicians of the 20th century, Jimi Hendrix pioneered the explosive possibilities of the electric guitar. Hendrix’s innovative style of combining fuzz, feedback and controlled distortion created a new musical form. Jimi Hendrix’s meteoric rise in the music industry took place in just four short years. His musical language continues to influence a host of modern musicians, from George Clinton to Miles Davis, and Steve Vai to Jonny Lang. Here for the first time is the official Jimi Hendrix Collection, a limited edition collection of rare photographs, album covers, handwritten lyrics, and never before seen fine art from the brilliant mind of Jimi Hendrix.

