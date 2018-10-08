JIMMY PAGE – First Rehearsal With LED ZEPPELIN Was “A Life Changing Experience”

Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page was a guest earlier today on CBS This Morning and talked about his “life-changing” first rehearsal with the band.

Correspondent Charlie D'Agata asked Page, "Was there a moment when the four of you got together the first time, the first couple of times and thought, 'Wow!'?"

Page replied, "Well, the first rehearsal that we did was here in London, in a rehearsal room where we had maybe an hour or two hours, and we just got together, and we counted, '1, 2, 3, 4 ...' and were all playing, and we just kept extending the song and jamming on it.

"And by the end of it, I absolutely guarantee it was a life-changing experience for everyone from that point. Everyone knew that they'd never played with musical equals."

Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin is now available to pre-order in the following language editions: Dutch, German, Italian, and Japanese.

This month, Reel Art Press will publish the official illustrated book Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band's formation. A video teaser for the book is available below.

Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. This definitive 368-page volume includes unseen photographs and artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

The book will be released in October, and is available for pre-order now.