JIMMY PAGE Interview With CBS This Morning To Air On October 8th

Legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was interviewed for CBS This Morning on September 24th in London, England at the National Portrait Gallery. It will air on October 8th episode of between 7:00am - 9:00am EDT.

p>Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin is now available to pre-order in the following language editions: Dutch, German, Italian, and Japanese.

This month, Reel Art Press will publish the official illustrated book Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band's formation. A video teaser for the book is available below.

Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. This definitive 368-page volume includes unseen photographs and artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

The book will be released in October, and is available for pre-order now.