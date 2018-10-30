JIMMY PAGE On Forming LED ZEPPELIN - "I Found ROBERT PLANT First... I Thought Well, Let's Give Him A Try"; Video

Half a century on, guitarist Jimmy Page recalls how he put legendary rock outfit Led Zeppelin together in this new video from Associated Press:

In another video, Page recalls 'Excalibur' - the guitar he wielded through the wildly eventful year of 1968, in his last work with his old band, The Yardbirds, and his first work with his new band, Led Zeppelin:

Reel Art Press has published the official illustrated book, Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band's formation. A new video trailer can be found below, and the book can be ordered here.

Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio.

This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

Jimmy Page says he was "influenced" by the work of influential 19th Century artist, Edward Burne-Jones. The legendary guitarist has loaned huge tapestries of the Holy Grail to Tate Britain for a new exhibition of Burne-Jones' work.

Watch the video below, and listen to the full Today programme podcast here. The Tate show runs until February 24th.