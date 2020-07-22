JIMMY PAGE On Possibility Of LED ZEPPELIN Reunion - "It Doesn’t Look As Though There’s Anything In The Future, Unfortunately"

Jimmy Page has reiterated that it’s “really unlikely” that Led Zeppelin will ever reunite to go on tour again in the future, reports NME.

The guitarist was speaking on BBC Radio 2 this morning (July 22) after his previously unreleased collaboration with The Rolling Stones, "Scarlet", premiered on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Ball asked Page if Led Zeppelin could ever return to go back on tour, referencing Mick Jagger‘s comments in their earlier interview in which he said he was “so disappointed” that the band didn’t go on tour after their one-off 2007 reunion show at The O2 in London.

“At the time of the O2, we thought - myself, John Paul Jones and Jason [Bonham] - that there was going to; it was said that there were gonna be some more dates,” Page said. “It would’ve been really good to have done that after the O2, ‘cos we’d put a lot of work into The O2 and we were really on it, y’know? But it didn’t come off.”

