JIMMY PAGE, PAUL STANLEY, GLENN HUGHES, JOE PERRY, SEBASTIAN BACH And Many More Pay Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL

May 18, 2017, 9 minutes ago

news hard rock chris cornell jimmy page paul stanley glenn hughes joe perry sebastian bach

Musicians including Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, KISS vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley, rock legend Glenn Hughes, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Sebastian Bach, and many more are paying tribute via social media to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away last night at the age of 52.

Soundgarden were currently on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that the death of  Cornell is being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized that it is too early to make a definitive conclusion.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

Stay tuned for updates on Cornell’s passing in the days to come.

 

 

