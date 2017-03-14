JIMMY PAGE-Produced 1961 Demo Recording From CHRIS FARLOWE & THE THUNDERBIRDS To Be Released In April; “Money” Track Streaming

Available for the very first time on April 30th, Chris Farlowe & The Thunderbirds - The Beginning…, a 12-song demo recording produced by legendary guitarist and producer Jimmy Page. Recorded in 1961 at RG Jones Sound Studio in Morden, London, this historic session marks the launch of a highly successful career for Chris Farlowe.

It was also the very first official turn in the producer’s chair for Jimmy Page who went on to capture the timeless studio and live performances of Led Zeppelin that today serve as a blueprint for all modern rock recordings that followed in their formidable wake.

“Jimmy suggested that he wanted to record a demo album of the band, so he booked the RG Jones studio in Morden, London, and now after 56 years, it is to see the light of day.”

Chris Farlowe & The Thunderbirds - The Beginning… is now available for pre-order in advance of its April 30th release date. The release is available in two editions: Standard and Deluxe. The 1LP, 1CD set is also available signed and numbered by Chris Farlowe and Jimmy Page in a limited edition release bringing the signatures of two music legends together for the very first time.

For more details and to pre-order this release, head here. Listen to the track “Money”, available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Entry Of The Slaves”

“Spring Is Near”

“What’d I Say”

“Let The Good Times Roll”

“Sticks And Stones”

“Kansas City”

“I’m Moving On”

“Just A Dream”

“Matchbox”

“Money”

“Hurtin’ Inside”

“Watch Your Step”

“Money”: