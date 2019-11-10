JIMMY PAGE: The Anthology Delayed Until February 2020

Led Zeppelin News is reporting that the release of guitarist Jimmy Page's new book, Jimmy Page: The Anthology, has been delayed until February 2020. It was due to be on the shelves in December.

A highly anticipated edition of only 2,500 signed copies of the book Jimmy Page: The Anthology is now available to order from JimmyPageAnthology.com.

"In this book, I wanted to include items from my personal archive that have played a part in my overall story, to give the detail behind the detail." - Jimmy Page

A companion piece to Jimmy Page By Jimmy Page, the new signed, limited edition documents Page’s musical career through selected material from his rich personal archives. Jimmy Page: The Anthology is narrated entirely in Page's own words, and includes contextual photography spanning six decades.

- Signed by Jimmy Page

- Quarter bound in black leather with gold leaf blocking and gilt page edging

- Felt-lined slipcase

- Limited to 2,500 copies