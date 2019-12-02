JIMMY PAGE: The Anthology Expands To 400 Pages; Exclusive Preview Available

"In this book, I wanted to include items from my personal archive that have played a part in my overall story, to give the detail behind the detail." - Jimmy Page

Available below are some sneak preview pages from the upcoming publication, Jimmy Page: The Anthology. As you can see, it is on course to become a major publication for 2020, and a once-in-a-lifetime limited edition. Pre-order here.

Jimmy Page's first book with Genesis, Jimmy Page By Jimmy Page, was a photographic memoir by one of the world’s most iconic guitar players. Jimmy Page: The Anthology delves deeper, documenting Page’s life through hundreds of items from his private archives, contextual photography spanning six decades, and Page's original written commentary. From iconic guitars and stage costumes to correspondence and diary entries, every piece is brought to life with new text by Page placing it within the story of his phenomenal career.

Scroll on to see some more pages from the book...

The Ultimate Edition

Since starting this project, Jimmy Page and Genesis's editors have added more content to the limited edition than might ever have been expected.

- The book's page count has been extended to 400 pages

- Jimmy Page's manuscript has increased to more than 60,000+ words

- The book will now feature nearly 1,000 images

This is Jimmy Page's most extensive account of his career to date – a fascinating insight into the life of one of the most important musicians of all time.

Jimmy Page: The Anthology will ship during February and March 2020. However, don't let this stop you giving a copy to a loved one this Holiday Season. ​Pre-order before 5th December and Genesis will send a special greetings card for you to present in lieu of the book's arrival in the New Year.

Featured on the front of the card is a photograph of Jimmy's Les Paul No.1 resting on the iconic The Song Remains the Same suit. The reverse has details about the book and the inside is left blank for your own message (so will work equally well for birthdays, anniversaries etc.).

Greetings cards will start shipping from December 9.

A Collector's Piece

Those who own Jimmy Page By Jimmy Page, will know that they are already in possession of one the world's most sought-after books and Jimmy Page: The Anthology looks set to become just as highly prized. Now available to pre-order, the edition of 2,500 copies is almost fully subscribed at the pre-publication price (eventual publication price: £495) and will inevitably, like the edition that preceded it, become an important collector's item.

"I was seduced by the beauty of what a six-string instrument could do, whether it was acoustic or electric, and I was never happy to stay in one style for too long. I always wanted to challenge myself." - Jimmy Page

If you have already pre-ordered a copy of Jimmy Page: The Anthology, you will have received notification that the limited edition has been enhanced and expanded to 400 pages, and will ship during February and March, 2020. You may request your complimentary greetings card by submitting your details here.

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact the team at Genesis.