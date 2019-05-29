JINJER Announce European Headline Tour

Ukranian metal juggernauts, Jinjer, have entered the studio to record the follow-up to their 2019 Micro EP. The album is currently set for a fall release. The band are currently holed up in the Kaska Studio in Kiev working once again with producer Max Morton who produced Cloud Factory, as well as their breakout album King Of Everything, and their acclaimed follow-up Micro EP.

"No rest for the wicked! Together with our long time friend and producer Max Morton, we are pleased to announce that we’ve entered Kaska Studio in Kiev to begin recording our third full album, to be released later this year. Trust us, it’s gonna blow your heads off," says the band.

Hot off the heels of the news that numerous North American dates with special guests The Browning being upgraded to bigger venues and some shows near the sell out point, Jinjer have also announced a full blown European headline tour in November/December to coincide with the release of their new album.



Jinjer seem determined to take over the world one country at a time and by any means necessary: “Europe! We are coming for you! The time has come to show you the fiercest side of Jinjer ever, with a new album, new songs as well as all our older hits and a few surprises in-between. We know a lot of you have been waiting for us to do a proper headline tour with our own production and that time has finally come! Join us this November/December throughout Europe and the United Kingdom and help us celebrate this new era with a bang!”

New European headline dates are listed below.

November

8 - Kiev, Ukraine - Bingo Club

12 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

14 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

16 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

19 - Esch-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

22 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany - Alte Brauerei

23 - Köln, Germany - Gebäude 9

24 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum

26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

28 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka

29 - London, UK - Heaven

30 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

December

1 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

4 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange

6 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

7 - Annemasse, France - Château Rouge

8 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

10 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

13 - Toulon, France - Omega Live

14 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

15 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo

16 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

18 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

19 - Wien, Austria - Szene

20 - Zagreb, Croatia - KSET

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

Previously announced North American tour dates are listed below.

September

7 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (Main Room)

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

19 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

20 - Dallas, TX - GMBQ

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respestable Street

26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

28 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

October

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Vounge

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

4 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault - Greasy Luck

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

6 - Montreal, QC - Astral

8 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

9 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

10 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

11 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

12 - Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Theater

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

16 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

18 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache - Interection

22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

23 - Belvedere, IL - Apollo Theater

24 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s

25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse

26 - Racine, WI - Route 20

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

November

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)