JINJER Announce European Headline Tour
May 29, 2019, 25 minutes ago
Ukranian metal juggernauts, Jinjer, have entered the studio to record the follow-up to their 2019 Micro EP. The album is currently set for a fall release. The band are currently holed up in the Kaska Studio in Kiev working once again with producer Max Morton who produced Cloud Factory, as well as their breakout album King Of Everything, and their acclaimed follow-up Micro EP.
"No rest for the wicked! Together with our long time friend and producer Max Morton, we are pleased to announce that we’ve entered Kaska Studio in Kiev to begin recording our third full album, to be released later this year. Trust us, it’s gonna blow your heads off," says the band.
Hot off the heels of the news that numerous North American dates with special guests The Browning being upgraded to bigger venues and some shows near the sell out point, Jinjer have also announced a full blown European headline tour in November/December to coincide with the release of their new album.
Jinjer seem determined to take over the world one country at a time and by any means necessary: “Europe! We are coming for you! The time has come to show you the fiercest side of Jinjer ever, with a new album, new songs as well as all our older hits and a few surprises in-between. We know a lot of you have been waiting for us to do a proper headline tour with our own production and that time has finally come! Join us this November/December throughout Europe and the United Kingdom and help us celebrate this new era with a bang!”
Do not miss your chance to see Jinjer somewhere in Europe or North America this year.
New European headline dates are listed below.
November
8 - Kiev, Ukraine - Bingo Club
12 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
14 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
16 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
19 - Esch-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
21 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
22 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany - Alte Brauerei
23 - Köln, Germany - Gebäude 9
24 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche Bochum
26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory
27 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
28 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka
29 - London, UK - Heaven
30 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
December
1 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
4 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange
6 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
7 - Annemasse, France - Château Rouge
8 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex
10 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
11 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
13 - Toulon, France - Omega Live
14 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
15 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo
16 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
18 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg
19 - Wien, Austria - Szene
20 - Zagreb, Croatia - KSET
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic
Previously announced North American tour dates are listed below.
September
7 - St Louis, MO - Fubar
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (Main Room)
15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
19 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
20 - Dallas, TX - GMBQ
24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respestable Street
26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
28 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
October
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Vounge
2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
4 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault - Greasy Luck
5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
6 - Montreal, QC - Astral
8 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
9 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
10 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
11 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
12 - Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Theater
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
16 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
18 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache - Interection
22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
23 - Belvedere, IL - Apollo Theater
24 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s
25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse
26 - Racine, WI - Route 20
29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
November
1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)