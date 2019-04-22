JINJER Announce North American Headline Tour; THE BROWNING To Support (Announcement Video)

One of the hardest working bands in the heavy metal landscape at the moment, Ukrainian juggernaut Jinjer, have announced a fall Headline tour of North America. Support on the tour will come from The Browning.

The tour starts September 7 in St. Louis. MO and runs through November 2 in Portland, OR. Find a complete list of dates below. Tickets go on sale for venue pre-sales today and tomorrow. Tickets for the general public will be available starting this Friday, April 24.

"Our dear North American Brothers and Sisters, it has been a bit more than a year since we first came to play for you in April 2018. Since that we had two more runs across the US and Canada and we literally fell in love with your countries. In the past we couldn't even imagine how supportive and dedicated you are! Now the time has come to come back and show you what Jinjer is at a bigger scale and finally play for you with full force as a headliner of a night! Because you deserve more - more new songs, more old songs, more Jinjer," says the band.

The Browning frontman Jonny McBee on the upcoming tour, "Wowwweeee I can’t wait to tour with Jinjer! They are a super SICK band and I can’t wait for their fans to hear our waaaacky mixture of genres! I think we will really turn some heads in this tour!"

Watch a video message about the tour from singer Tatiana below:

Tour dates are listed below.

September

7 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

19 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

20 - Dallas, TX - GMBQ

21 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest*

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respestable Street

26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

28 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

October

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Vounge

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

4 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault - Greasy Luck

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

6 - Montreal, QC - Astral

8 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

9 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

10 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

11 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

12 - Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Theater

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

16 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

18 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache - Interection

22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

23 - Belvedere, IL - Apollo Theater

24 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s

25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse

26 - Racine, WI - Route 20

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

November

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)