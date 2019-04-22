JINJER Announce North American Headline Tour; THE BROWNING To Support (Announcement Video)
One of the hardest working bands in the heavy metal landscape at the moment, Ukrainian juggernaut Jinjer, have announced a fall Headline tour of North America. Support on the tour will come from The Browning.
The tour starts September 7 in St. Louis. MO and runs through November 2 in Portland, OR. Find a complete list of dates below. Tickets go on sale for venue pre-sales today and tomorrow. Tickets for the general public will be available starting this Friday, April 24.
"Our dear North American Brothers and Sisters, it has been a bit more than a year since we first came to play for you in April 2018. Since that we had two more runs across the US and Canada and we literally fell in love with your countries. In the past we couldn't even imagine how supportive and dedicated you are! Now the time has come to come back and show you what Jinjer is at a bigger scale and finally play for you with full force as a headliner of a night! Because you deserve more - more new songs, more old songs, more Jinjer," says the band.
The Browning frontman Jonny McBee on the upcoming tour, "Wowwweeee I can’t wait to tour with Jinjer! They are a super SICK band and I can’t wait for their fans to hear our waaaacky mixture of genres! I think we will really turn some heads in this tour!"
Watch a video message about the tour from singer Tatiana below:
Tour dates are listed below.
September
7 - St Louis, MO - Fubar
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
19 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
20 - Dallas, TX - GMBQ
21 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest*
24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respestable Street
26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
28 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
October
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Vounge
2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
4 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault - Greasy Luck
5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
6 - Montreal, QC - Astral
8 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
9 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
10 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
11 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
12 - Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Theater
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
16 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
18 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache - Interection
22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
23 - Belvedere, IL - Apollo Theater
24 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s
25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse
26 - Racine, WI - Route 20
29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
November
1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)