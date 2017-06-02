JINJER Announce UK Headlining Dates; Confirmed As Support For ARCH ENEMY

No rest for the wicked, as Jinjer continue their intense touring throughout Europe and have announced new tour dates supporting the mighty Arch Enemy as well as a full UK headlining tour run.

Dates supporting Arch Enemy:

September

15 – Innsbruck, Austria – Music Hall

16 – Linz, Austria – Posthof

17 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Cvetlicarna

18 – Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine

20 – Bucharest, Romnaia – Quantic Club Open Air Stage

21 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Universiada Hall

22 – Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy

23 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club Theater

25 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club

26 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

27 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas

29 – Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena

30 – Tallinn, Estonia – Rock Café

October

1 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

UK Headlining tour:

November

17 – Dublin – On The Rox

18 – Limerick – The Kasbah

20 – London – The Underworld

21 – Milton Keynes – Craufurd Arms

22 – Manchester – Gullivers

23 – Glasgow – Audio

24 – Sheffield – Corporation

25 – Nottingham – Rock City Basement

26 – Birmingham – The Flapper