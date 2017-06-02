JINJER Announce UK Headlining Dates; Confirmed As Support For ARCH ENEMY
June 2, 2017, 26 minutes ago
No rest for the wicked, as Jinjer continue their intense touring throughout Europe and have announced new tour dates supporting the mighty Arch Enemy as well as a full UK headlining tour run.
Dates supporting Arch Enemy:
September
15 – Innsbruck, Austria – Music Hall
16 – Linz, Austria – Posthof
17 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Cvetlicarna
18 – Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine
20 – Bucharest, Romnaia – Quantic Club Open Air Stage
21 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Universiada Hall
22 – Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy
23 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club Theater
25 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club
26 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
27 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas
29 – Riga, Latvia – Melna Piektdiena
30 – Tallinn, Estonia – Rock Café
October
1 – Helsinki, Finland – The Circus
UK Headlining tour:
November
17 – Dublin – On The Rox
18 – Limerick – The Kasbah
20 – London – The Underworld
21 – Milton Keynes – Craufurd Arms
22 – Manchester – Gullivers
23 – Glasgow – Audio
24 – Sheffield – Corporation
25 – Nottingham – Rock City Basement
26 – Birmingham – The Flapper