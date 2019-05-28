JINJER Begins Recording New Album; Fall Release Expected

Ukranian metal juggernauts, Jinjer, have entered the studio to record the follow-up to their 2019 Micro EP. The album is currently set for a fall release. The band are currently holed up in the Kaska Studio in Kiev working once again with producer Max Morton who produced Cloud Factory, as well as their breakout album King Of Everything, and their acclaimed follow-up Micro EP.

"No rest for the wicked! Together with our long time friend and producer Max Morton, we are pleased to announce that we’ve entered Kaska Studio in Kiev to begin recording our third full album, to be released later this year. Trust us, it’s gonna blow your heads off," says the band.

Jinjer will return to North America this fall on a headline tour with The Browning providing direct support. Due to overwhelming demand Jinjer will be upgrading to bigger venues in Mesa, Montreal, Toronto, Indianapolis and Albuquerque to allow more fans to attend.

Tickets in other cities are going fast: Los Angeles, New York, Flint and Atlanta! Get your tickets now as those shows will be sold out soon (as will many others). There has also been one more show added on 27 in Minneapolis at the Turf Club. Tickets go on sale immediately.

The band cannot wait for the upcoming tour, "We are extremely grateful to our North American fans for the love and support they’ve shown us time and time again! Tickets are selling like hotcakes, which means bigger venues. Better shows. MORE JINJER! Hell, we even have something special planned for you guys!"

North American tour dates are listed below.

September

7 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (MAIN ROOM)

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

19 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

20 - Dallas, TX - GMBQ

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respestable Street

26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

28 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

October

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Vounge

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

4 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault - Greasy Luck

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s

6 - Montreal, QC - Astral

8 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

9 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

10 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

11 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

12 - Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Theater

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

16 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

18 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache - Interection

22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

23 - Belvedere, IL - Apollo Theater

24 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s

25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse

26 - Racine, WI - Route 20

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

November

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)