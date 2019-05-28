JINJER Begins Recording New Album; Fall Release Expected
Ukranian metal juggernauts, Jinjer, have entered the studio to record the follow-up to their 2019 Micro EP. The album is currently set for a fall release. The band are currently holed up in the Kaska Studio in Kiev working once again with producer Max Morton who produced Cloud Factory, as well as their breakout album King Of Everything, and their acclaimed follow-up Micro EP.
"No rest for the wicked! Together with our long time friend and producer Max Morton, we are pleased to announce that we’ve entered Kaska Studio in Kiev to begin recording our third full album, to be released later this year. Trust us, it’s gonna blow your heads off," says the band.
Jinjer will return to North America this fall on a headline tour with The Browning providing direct support. Due to overwhelming demand Jinjer will be upgrading to bigger venues in Mesa, Montreal, Toronto, Indianapolis and Albuquerque to allow more fans to attend.
Tickets in other cities are going fast: Los Angeles, New York, Flint and Atlanta! Get your tickets now as those shows will be sold out soon (as will many others). There has also been one more show added on 27 in Minneapolis at the Turf Club. Tickets go on sale immediately.
The band cannot wait for the upcoming tour, "We are extremely grateful to our North American fans for the love and support they’ve shown us time and time again! Tickets are selling like hotcakes, which means bigger venues. Better shows. MORE JINJER! Hell, we even have something special planned for you guys!"
North American tour dates are listed below.
September
7 - St Louis, MO - Fubar
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (MAIN ROOM)
15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
19 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
20 - Dallas, TX - GMBQ
24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respestable Street
26 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
28 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
29 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
October
1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Vounge
2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
4 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault - Greasy Luck
5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
6 - Montreal, QC - Astral
8 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
9 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
10 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
11 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
12 - Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Theater
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
15 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle
16 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
18 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache - Interection
22 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
23 - Belvedere, IL - Apollo Theater
24 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s
25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse
26 - Racine, WI - Route 20
29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
November
1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
2 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)