JINJER Debut Official Music Video For "Retrospection"

After an incredibly successful 2019 that saw the band tour North America as well as Europe (the latter even twice) and release their worldwide charting new album, Macro, Ukrainian modern metal frontrunners, Jinjer, return with the official music video for their standout track, "Retrospection" - a song that touches the sensitive subject of family.



The band emotionally states: "'Retrospection' is one of the most personal songs we have ever written. Being a full time touring musician, spending most of the time on the road... of course we are making our biggest dream come true and living each day to the fullest, but nobody mentions that there is a dark side. We do not see people who devoted themselves to us entirely, who gave us everything they had and more... We miss them and they miss us in return, and yet we should call them more often... much more often than we do.

"I am talking about our parents.

"For most of the Jinjers, our parents are separated from us not only by distance, but also by war and politics. We don’t have an opportunity to visit our parents even when we are in Ukraine. And it feels like they are on the other side of the planet even if we are literally only 800 km away. The worst thing is that, now being in our 30s, year after year, it feels like the storm clouds are gathering above. We all know that the day will come when we will feel alone all of a sudden... and we will lose them. The people, but for whom, we’d never make it. The bitter taste of understanding this is almost unbearable.

"We look at this song as an anthem to the ones who raised us, who sacrificed everything for the sake of our happiness no matter what the costs, even despite our own thankless and ingratitude towards them. The people who showed us that the purest love ever does exist - the love of the father and mother for their children. Thank you."

Showcasing the band's diversity, the unique track not only features the typical technical finesse and sheer brutality, but also scores with heavy grooves and quiet, almost balladic moments as well as parts sung in the their native tongue, Ukrainian. The song was originally released on their latest full-length album, Macro, out now via Napalm Records.

In support of Macro, Jinjer have announced their next headline tour of North America. The tour, dubbed the Tour Of Consciousness, will present an exciting lineup, featuring support from metal mainstays Suicide Silence and emerging heavy-hitters Toothgrinder. The tour will begin on April 23 in San Francisco, CA and will come to an end in Denver, CO on May 23. Additionally, the tour will include stops at massive festivals such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter. Tickets and VIP packages available here.

Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov says: “We are simply over the moon! Our last tour of North America was real fire and now we’re coming back to give you even more! More new songs, better sound and stages, and louder shows! On top of everything, we are proud to have our friends from Suicide Silence and Toothgrinder on board for the whole run. It will be fantastic.”

Dates:

April

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Filmore

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

25 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

29 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

30 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

May

2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter **Festival

3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring

10 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

13 - Nashville, TN - TBA

15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple **Festival

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Filmore Minneapolis

20 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Summit

