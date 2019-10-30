JINJER Debut "Pit Of Consciousness" Music Video

Jinjer released their newest modern metal milestone, Macro, last Friday, and there’s no stopping them now - their gripping video for the track “Pit Of Consciousness” is out today.

The video, presented in full black and white, emphasizes the inner dissension pictured as the narrators “Pit Of Consciousness” - lifted musically by a demanding rhythm between punishing riffs, Eugene’s distinctive base lines and Vlad’s intense drumming. Together with Tatiana’s impressive voice, the song pushes the genre to the next level...

“I keep on losing the keys from reality

And now I’m passing on the wheel to insanity”

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov on “Pit Of Consciousness”: “This is a song that can be applied to each of us in the band. Living a life at a full pace after years of touring, have we accidentally let someone else into our heads and become foreigners to ourselves? Holding on to the hope that we can keep those doors shut...”

Macro album details:

Tracklisting:

"On The Top"

"Pit Of Consciousness"

"Judgement (& Punishment)"

"Retrospection"

"Pausing Death"

"Noah"

"Home Back"

"The Prophecy"

"IainnereP"

“On The Top” video:

"Judgement (& Punishment)" video: