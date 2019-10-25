JINJER Live At Gramercy Theater NYC; Video Of Full Concert Streaming

October 25, 2019, 5 minutes ago

JINJER Live At Gramercy Theater NYC; Video Of Full Concert Streaming

Ukrainian modern metal frontrunners, Jinjer, are currently on the road in North America in support of their new album, Macro, out today via Napalm Records. Just a few short weeks ago, the band stopped in New York, NY at The Gramercy Theater. Revolver’s film crew was there to capture all the action as Jinjer ripped through new tracks and fan favorites.

Watch the hour plus earth shattering performance below:

Macro album details:

Tracklisting:

"On The Top"
"Pit Of Consciousness"
"Judgement (& Punishment)"
"Retrospection"
"Pausing Death"
"Noah"
"Home Back"
"The Prophecy"
"IainnereP"

“On The Top” video:

"Judgement (& Punishment)" video:



