JINJER Premier "Perennial" Music Video

Jinjer will release their Micro EP tomorrow, Friday January 11th via Napalm Records. To get in the right mood, the band premieres another single and music video off of their upcoming release. Check out the new music video for the track "Perennial" below.

Micro is available as:

- Jewel Case

- Vinyl

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

EP tracklisting:

"Ape"

"Dreadful Moments"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Perennial"

"Micro"

"Perennial" video:

"Dreadful Moments" lyric video:

"Ape" video:

Find Jinjer's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)