JINJER Premier “Pisces” Live Session Video
March 17, 2017, 30 minutes ago
Ukraine-based act Jinjer have decided to release the track “Pisces” off of their latest effort King Of Everything (2016, Napalm Records) in support of their upcoming tour as special live session video.
Read what the band has to say about the concept behind filming a new music video: "I believe we had this idea to record a new version of “Pisces” when we first rehearsed the song with Vlad Ulasevich as a new drummer. His drumming makes the song sound really different. So we finally had some free time last winter, we went to Istok studio in Kiev, did a live recording and shooting, then added over some extra lines, like a few backing vocals and guitars, then Max from Morton Studio made this new magnificent version of mixing and here we are - “Pisces” video. I hope you will enjoy it!"
Watch the heavy and energetic live performance below:
Jinjer tour dates are listed below.
March
30 - Magdeburg, Germany - Flowerpower
31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Musikforening Riot
April
1 - Slagelse, Denmark - Kultur Godset
7 - Aachen, Germany - Musikbunker
13 - Berlin, Germany - Sage Club
15 - Oberndorf, Germany - Easter Cross Festival
16 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Alte Hackerei
18 - Bielsko-Biala / RudeBoy Club
21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
22 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
28 - Baden, Switzerland - Werkk
29 - Moudon, Switzerland - Les Prisons
30 - Puget-Sur-Argens, France - Le Rats
May
3 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Azkena
4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Lemon
5 - Castellon, Spain - Sala La Burbuja
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 3
7 - Valencia, Spain - Sala 16 Toneladas
12 - Renchen, Germany - Come Inn
13 - Florence, Italy - Circus
14 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club
18 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult
20 - Ceské Budejovice, Czech Republic - Cross Fest
Trailer:
King Of Everything is out now via Napalm Records. Get your copy here.
King Of Everything tracklisting:
“Prologue”
“Captain Clock”
“Words Of Wisdom”
“Just Another”
“I Speak Astronomy”
“Sit Stay Roll Over”
“Under The Dome”
“Dip A Sail”
“Pisces”
“Beggars' Dance”
“Captain Clock” lyric video:
“Just Another” video:
“I Speak Astronomy” video:
“Words Of Wisdom” video: