JINJER Premier “Pisces” Live Session Video

Ukraine-based act Jinjer have decided to release the track “Pisces” off of their latest effort King Of Everything (2016, Napalm Records) in support of their upcoming tour as special live session video.

Read what the band has to say about the concept behind filming a new music video: "I believe we had this idea to record a new version of “Pisces” when we first rehearsed the song with Vlad Ulasevich as a new drummer. His drumming makes the song sound really different. So we finally had some free time last winter, we went to Istok studio in Kiev, did a live recording and shooting, then added over some extra lines, like a few backing vocals and guitars, then Max from Morton Studio made this new magnificent version of mixing and here we are - “Pisces” video. I hope you will enjoy it!"

Watch the heavy and energetic live performance below:

Jinjer tour dates are listed below.

March

30 - Magdeburg, Germany - Flowerpower

31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Musikforening Riot

April

1 - Slagelse, Denmark - Kultur Godset

7 - Aachen, Germany - Musikbunker

13 - Berlin, Germany - Sage Club

15 - Oberndorf, Germany - Easter Cross Festival

16 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Alte Hackerei

18 - Bielsko-Biala / RudeBoy Club

21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

22 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

28 - Baden, Switzerland - Werkk

29 - Moudon, Switzerland - Les Prisons

30 - Puget-Sur-Argens, France - Le Rats

May

3 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Azkena

4 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Lemon

5 - Castellon, Spain - Sala La Burbuja

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz 3

7 - Valencia, Spain - Sala 16 Toneladas

12 - Renchen, Germany - Come Inn

13 - Florence, Italy - Circus

14 - Rome, Italy - Traffic Club

18 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult

20 - Ceské Budejovice, Czech Republic - Cross Fest

Trailer:

King Of Everything is out now via Napalm Records. Get your copy here.

King Of Everything tracklisting:

“Prologue”

“Captain Clock”

“Words Of Wisdom”

“Just Another”

“I Speak Astronomy”

“Sit Stay Roll Over”

“Under The Dome”

“Dip A Sail”

“Pisces”

“Beggars' Dance”

“Captain Clock” lyric video:

“Just Another” video:

“I Speak Astronomy” video:

“Words Of Wisdom” video: