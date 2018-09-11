JINJER - Pro-Shot Live Video Of "Captain Clock" From Resurrection Fest 2018 Posted

On July 12th, Jinjer performed at Resurrection Fest 2018 at Campo de fútbol Celeiro in Viveiro, Spain. Pro-shot video of the band performing "Captain Clock" is available below.

Through their unique and heavy sound, over the top live performances and the mesmerizing voice of singer supreme Tatiana, Ukraine based band Jinjer have quickly become one the most talked about names in the heavy metal landscape today. Fresh off a short North American tour, that saw multiple sold-out shows and the band's first ever appearance at the Heavy MTL Festival, Jinjer are set to return to the US as direct support to DevilDriver.

The tour kicks off October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ and runs through November 18th in San Diego, CA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Says the band of the upcoming tour: "It is hard to express how delighted we are to join the upcoming tour with mighty DevilDriver this fall. Folks, be prepared for a devastating force on stage this October-November. Jinjer will come back to the US with new songs, and our American fans will check them live first. It is gonna be hell of a tour!"

Watch a trailerl for the tour below.

Tour dates:

October

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

27 - Austin, TX - Texas Revolution Fest*

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Manchester Music Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

November

1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

4 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest - Fete Ballroom*

5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

6 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

7 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

8 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

12 - Racine, WI - Route 20

14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

* festival