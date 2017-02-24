JINJER Release “Captain Clock” Lyric Video

Ukraine-based act Jinjer have released a lyric video for “Captain Clock”, a track from their third full-length album and Napalm Records debut, Words Of Wisdom, out now. See the new video below.

Jinjer creates an explosive mixture of groove metal and hardcore, flavoured with progressive elements. Since 2013, when this 4-piece were acknowledged as the Best Ukrainian Metal Band, they have managed to keep the leadership on stages in their country. The band features powerful frontwoman Tatiana Shmailyuk.

King Of Everything tracklisting:

“Prologue”

“Captain Clock”

“Words Of Wisdom”

“Just Another”

“I Speak Astronomy”

“Sit Stay Roll Over”

“Under The Dome”

“Dip A Sail”

“Pisces”

“Beggars' Dance”

“Captain Clock” lyric video:

“Just Another” video:

“I Speak Astronomy” video:

“Words Of Wisdom” video: