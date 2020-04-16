JINJER Release Macro Over Latin America Aftermovie 2020

Ukrainian modern metal frontrunners, Jinjer, have released the new video below, featuring unreleased footage from the Macro Over Latin America Tour 2020 - filmed in El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico in March 2020. The tour was cut short due to the COVID-19 global outbreak, but Jinjer will return...

Jinjer recently released the official live video for crushing song "Pit Of Consciousness", from their album Macro. The video was filmed during the band's captivating performance in Kiev in 2019 by Oleg Rooz (Suicidal Tendencies, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Enter Shikari).

Commented bass player Eugene Abdukhanov: "Back when we recorded this show we were on the tail end of a 6 month tour and somewhere in between all that madness we managed to write and record Macro... it was an extremely stressful time. But it was one of the most positive times of our lives. Things right now look pretty grim and no one knows what will happen next. We want to release this video with the hopes of letting people know that no matter how crazy, confusing and scary things get - BETTER TIMES are on the way. Let’s use the time at home in isolation to take a good look inside and learn about our true selves..."