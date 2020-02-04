JINJER Release Official Live Video For "On The Top"

After an incredibly successful 2019 that saw the band tour North America as well as Europe (the latter even twice) and release their worldwide charting new album, Macro, Ukrainian modern metal frontrunners, Jinjer, return with a live video for their hit single, "On The Top".

The footage was shot by PicOi! Live Production during the band's first show of their most recent European tour in Kiev - the capital of their native country, Ukraine - with Oleg Rooz handling direction and editing and Ilya Prizenko as director of photography.

Never failing to deliver an unforgettable hook, “On The Top” slinks along a punishing groove before soaring into melodic passages. The song was originally released on their latest full-length album, Macro, out now via Napalm Records.

In support of Macro, Jinjer have announced their next headline tour of North America. The tour, dubbed the Tour Of Consciousness, will present an exciting lineup, featuring support from metal mainstays Suicide Silence and emerging heavy-hitters Toothgrinder. The tour will begin on April 23 in San Francisco, CA and will come to an end in Denver, CO on May 23. Additionally, the tour will include stops at massive festivals such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter. Tickets and VIP packages available here.

Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov says: “We are simply over the moon! Our last tour of North America was real fire and now we’re coming back to give you even more! More new songs, better sound and stages, and louder shows! On top of everything, we are proud to have our friends from Suicide Silence and Toothgrinder on board for the whole run. It will be fantastic.”

Dates:

April

23 - San Francisco, CA - The Filmore

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

25 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

29 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

30 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

May

2 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter **Festival

3 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

6 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore Silver Spring

10 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

13 - Nashville, TN - TBA

15 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple **Festival

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

17 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Filmore Minneapolis

20 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Summit