JINJER Releases "Ape" Single; Music Video Streaming

Through their unique and heavy sound and over the top live performances, the Ukraine-based band Jinjer have quickly become one the most talked about names in the heavy metal landscape today. Jinjer have cemented this status even more with the release of their new single, "Ape".

The single is available for purchase and streaming here, and a video for the song can be seen below.

Bassist Euge Kostyuk comments on "Ape": "It's been two years since we have released new material, and it was high time to bring something brand new to the table. By last Spring we collected a bunch of musical ideas which we eagerly wanted to turn into songs, in other words we really had something to say with our music. So here you are! This fall is the season of Jinjer."

Jinjer will provide direct support to DevilDriver on their upcoming US tour, which kicks off this coming Tuesday, October 23rd, in Phoenix, AZ. The tour runs through November 18th in San Diego, CA. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Says the band of the upcoming tour: "We are super stoked to start the fall American tour with DevilDriver and Raven Black playing brand new songs."

Tour dates:

October

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

27 - Austin, TX - Texas Revolution Fest *

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Manchester Music Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

November

1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

4 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest - Fete Ballroom *

5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

6 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

7 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

8 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

12 - Racine, WI - Route 20

14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

* festival