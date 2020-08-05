JINJER To Play Select Shows In September

Ukrainian modern metal juggernauts Jinjer recently streamed their ferocious sold out Melbourne, Australia performance - originally filmed on March 5, 2020 - exclusively at Knotfest.com. The show had never been released in its entirety and was one of Jinjer's last performances before the global Covid-19 lock down.

Today, coinciding with the recent fourth anniversary of their ground breaking Napalm Records debut, King Of Everything, the band announces a handful of select shows in Germany and Switzerland taking place in less than two months from now.

Commented the band: "As a band we have always pushed 100% to get our music out to you and we feel like this is a chance to get back to some sort of normality this year … it's the end of summer and right before the fall, with many successful shows played in both countries the last few months. If there is any way to safely perform again - for us and for you - WE MUST TAKE THE CHANCE! Tickets are very limited and all shows will follow local governmental Safety and Social Distancing guidelines … See you very soon!"

Dates:

September

17 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

18 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Musigburg

19 – Wetzikon, Switzerland – Hall Of Fame

21 – Monchengladbach, Germany – Strandkorb Open Air

ICS Festival Service GmbH has posted live footage of Jinjer at the world renowned Wacken Open Air 2019 in Germany.

Jinjer performed:

“Words of Wisdom”

“Ape”

“I Speak Astronomy”

“Dreadful Moments”

“Teacher, Teacher”

“Who's Gonna Be the One”

“Pisces”

“Perennial”