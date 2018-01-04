JINJER To Reissue Cloud Factory Album In February; Official Lyric Video For "A Plus Or A Minus" Streaming

Ukraine-based metal band, Jinjer, will reissue Cloud Factory album via Napalm Records on February 16th. Pre-order the album at this location, and check out a new lyric video for "A Plus Or A Minus" below.

Says the band: "Very happy to present the official lyric video for 'A Plus Or A Minus', taken from the upcoming Cloud Factory re-release! As most of you don’t know, 'A Plus Or A Minus' is a visual prequel to our 'I Speak Astronomy' video, meaning both videos are connected… and we’ve always wanted to give it it's own video so when Napalm Records asked to re-release our second album Cloud Factory, we jumped at the chance to cast a light on some of our favourite tracks, one that was sometimes overshadowed by our more popular material. Huge props go out to the wonderfully talented people at The Black Soil for directing this fine piece of awesomeness and making this video a reality!"