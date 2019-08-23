JINJER To Release Macro Album In October; "Judgement (& Punishment)" Music Video Posted

Following up on the release of 2016’s King Of Everything, and this year’s Micro EP, Ukrainian modern metal frontrunners, Jinjer, return with their game-changing new album, Macro. The album is set to be released via Napalm Records on October 25.

Punishing riffs, aggressively blended vocals and astonishingly deep lyrics make Macro their most advanced and undeniable album yet - taking the listener on a journey of trauma, power struggle and greed with a progressive groove metal backdrop.

Says the band: "Going from small things to bigger ones is the natural order of things, and we've paved a path from “Micro” to “Macro”, carrying the weight of feelings, emotions and experience. This is a monumental point in the story of Jinjer, the quintessence of what makes us what we are now as the people and as a band. We are proud of every single note sung and played on “Macro” and can't wait for you to give it a listen!"

In addition to announcing the release of their new album, Jinjer have released a new single and official video (watch below), entitled “Judgement (& Punishment)”.

"How many times have we reacted harshly to something just because we simply do not understand it? It seems like there is an innate human trait in all of us, when there is something unknown or unfamiliar that we tend to question the substance, to attack and finally to destroy it... just like primitive apes. But when it strikes back it might be too much to bare. Every action causes a reaction. 'Judgement (& Punishment') is a reaction. Just keep that in mind."

While January 2019’s Micro EP proved to be a short exercise in madness and technical brilliance, fans still aren’t prepared for what Jinjer has in store with the absolutely unbridled Macro. Defying all boundaries, the aptly titled opening track, 'On The Top", features the band's eclectic trademarks and obeys one law only - their own. Frontwoman Tatiana Shmaylyuk defines the unique character of the Ukrainian act with menacing whispers, enthralling clean vocals and brutal growls whilst lethally groovy riff cascades melt into twisted songwriting. There is space for a microscopic bit of reggae "Judgement (& Punishment)" in all the heaviness, the double bass is beautifully out of control on "Pausing Death", and technically superior tracks like ‘Home Back’ defy gravity.

Macro will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Jewel Case (20 Page Booklet)

- LP Gatefold Black

- LP Gatefold Splatter (strictly limited to 500)

- LP Gatefold Gree Transparent (strictly limited to 500)

- Deluxe Box - including Music Cassette, lyric book, tote bag, signed autograph cards (strictly limited)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"On The Top"

"Pit Of Consciousness"

"Judgement (& Punishment)"

"Retrospection"

"Pausing Death"

"Noah"

"Home Back"

"The Prophecy"

"IainnereP"

"Judgement (& Punishment)" video:

(Photo - Tementiy Pronov)