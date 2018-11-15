JINJER To Release Micro EP In January; Details Revealed

Following the release of 2016's King Of Everything, and the reissue of their groundbreaking second album Cloud Factory on Napalm Records, fans have chomping at the bit for new music from Jinjer. Now it is finally time for some heavy new tunes. Jinjer will release a brand new 5-track EP entitled Micro on January 11th.

Eugene states: "Nearly two and a half years since releasing and touring for our King of Everything album, we all got the urge to start writing new music again. The passion to create new songs had grown bigger than you could imagine and we converted all that energy into something special and brand new ... And it seems like we've created a monster and I can't wait for all of you to give it a listen!"

Through their unique and heavy sound and over the top live performances, the Ukraine-based band Jinjer have quickly become one the most talked-about names in the heavy metal landscape today.

Micro is available as:

- Jewel Case

- Vinyl

- Digital Album

EP tracklisting:

"Ape"

"Dreadful Moments"

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Perennial"

"Micro"

"Ape" video:

(Photo - Veronika Gusieva)