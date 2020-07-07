JINJER To Stream Melbourne Show This Thursday Via Knotfest.com

Ukrainian modern metal juggernauts, Jinjer, will stream their recent sold out Melbourne, Australia performance - originally filmed on March 5, 2020 - this Thursday, July 9 at 11 PM, CET/5 PM, EST/2 PM, PST exclusively at knotfest.com. The show has never been released in its entirety and was one of Jinjer's last performances before lockdown.

The stream is part of Knotfest.com's weekly Concert Streaming Series, which was set up by the Slipknot-founded festival/touring brand to entertain homebound metal fans during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photo - Tementiy Pronov)