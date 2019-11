JINJER Vocalist TATIANA SHMAILYUK On Being Influenced By OPETH Frontman MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT - "He's Not My Idol, But I Admire Him So Much"; Video

In this new video from BangerTV, Daniel Dekay sits down with vocalist Tatiana Shmailyuk and bassist Eugene Abdukhanov of Ukraine-based metal band, Jinjer, to talk about improvisation in metal, admiration for Opeth frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt, and Russian metal influences.

Jinjer newest modern metal milestone, Macro, is out now.

Tracklisting:

"On The Top"

"Pit Of Consciousness"

"Judgement (& Punishment)"

"Retrospection"

"Pausing Death"

"Noah"

"Home Back"

"The Prophecy"

"IainnereP"

“Pit Of Consciousness” video:

“On The Top” video:

"Judgement (& Punishment)" video: