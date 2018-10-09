JIZZY PEARL's LOVE/HATE Heading Back To The UK For Four Special Shows

One of the last truly unmistakable frontmen of our rock age, Jizzy Pearl, puts his feet back firmly in the UK this month with four special shows (see below). With a career that would make even today’s most egotistical maniac’s head explode, it's just another day in the office at chateaux Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate.

Off of the back of the highly acclaimed All You Need Is Soul solo album, released in May via Frontiers Records, Jizzy Pearl once again prepares to show our foreign shores that he is still at the top of his game.

You can catch Jizzy Pearl and his UK band of Stevie Pearce, Mickey Richards and Christian Kimmett on the show dates listed below.

October 31st at Bannermans in Edinburgh, Scotland. Event page here.

November 1st at Audio in Glasgow, Scotland. Event page here.

November 2nd at Underground in Bradford, England. Event page here.

November 3rd at Croydon Rocks Festival in Croydon, England. Event page here.