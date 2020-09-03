JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE - Recording Of Heavy New Album Underway

"Yes, the recording process has begun for the new Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate record," set for release on a currently undetermined date via Golden Robot Records, reveals vocalist Jizzy Pearl.

"Drums by my old compatriot Dave Moreno, who has played on most of my solo records as well as playing in Love/Hate for many years. This one promises to be heavy - shake the dust off and get crackin' - 10 new songs and the process... starts... now!"

Thus far, Jizzy has revealed the titles of two new songs - "Gonna Take You Higher" and "Soul Mama" - which he describes as "very AC/DC sounding... yes I steal from the best!"

Drummer Dave Moreno commented, "Back in the studio recording drums on Jizzy Pearl's latest solo record here at Doom Room Studios in Los Angeles. We have done this many times before and all of the previous records are all awesome! This is sure to be another powerful rock and roll record with great tunes, big drums, guitars and insane vocals. Laying down simple beats that make you want to bang your head! Now let's Rumble!"