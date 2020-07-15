JOAN JETT Interprets T. REX Classic "Jeepster"; Video

In the video below, Joan Jett performs a cover of T.Rex’s “Jeepster”, from the upcoming tribute album, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T.Rex, out on September 4. Pre-order the album here.

Marc Bolan has been famously cited as a major influence by some of the biggest names in music from David Bowie to Johnny Marr. Bolan’s golden era was in the late sixties and seventies when he was the biggest selling singles artist since the Beatles, movie star and the electric spark behind Glam Rock. He died in 1977 aged just 29, after a car crash in Barnes, London but his reputation has only grown.

Later this year Marc will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and 50 years since the first T.Rex single and album, illustrious fans have gathered to pay tribute and argue for his place amongst the music greats.

For AngelHeaded Hipster, a collection of major stars including Nick Cave, U2 featuring Elton John, Joan Jett, Peaches and Marc Almond have reinterpreted and reimagined some of his greatest tracks including "Jeepster", "Bang A Gong (Get It On)" and "Ride A White Swan". Every track reveals a different Marc and offers a unique appreciation of a multifaceted musician, writer, poet and composer.

The album was made under the direction of Hal Willner, a veteran of tribute records with a reputation for creating alchemy with diverse artists. His touch points are great composers - Nina Rota, Thelonious Monk, Kurt Weill, Kurt Weill, Charles Mingus.

AngelHeaded Hipster was lovingly created by the late Hal Willner, who passed away on April 7 from COVID-19. The acclaimed music producer, who “for nearly four decades bent and shaped the dimensions of almost-popular music” (New York Times), produced albums for artists including Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull and William S. Burroughs, and concept albums drawing upon the music of Thelonious Monk, Kurt Weill, vintage Disney films and others.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Revolution" - Kesha

"Cosmic Dancer" - Nick Cave

"Jeepster" - Joan Jett

"Scenescof" - Devendra Banhart

"Life’s A Gas" - Lucinda Williams

"Solid Gold, Easy Action" - Peaches

"Dawn Storm" - Børns

"Hippy Gumbo" - Beth Orton

"I Love To Boogie" - King Khan

"Beltane Walk" - Gaby Moreno

"Bang A Gong (Get It On)" - U2 feat. Elton John

"Diamond Meadows" - John Cameron Mitchell

"Ballrooms Of Mars" - Emily Haines

"Main Man" - Father John Misty

"Rock On" - Perry Farrell

"The Street and Babe Shadow" - Elysian Fields

"The Leopards" - Gavin Friday

"Metal Guru" - Nena

"Teenage Dream" - Marc Almond

"Organ Blues" - Helga Davis

"Planet Queen" - Todd Rundgren

"Great Horse" - Jessie Harris

"Mambo Sun" - Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

"Pilgrim’s Tale" - Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

"Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise" - David Johansen

"She Was Born To Be My Unicorn" / "Ride A White Swan" - Maria McKee

"Jeepster" - Joan Jett video: