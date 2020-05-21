JOAN JETT On The Idea Of Playing Stadiums During COVID-19 Pandemic - "I Wouldn't Feel Comfortable Putting The Band Or My Crew In That Position"; Video

The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts is set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida.

During a virtual town hall last night (May 20) in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Joan Jett's Bad Reputation album - hosted by SiriusXM - Joan was asked how she feels about performing in stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the video below.

"I would not feel comfortable doing that, I just wouldn't," says Joan. "I wouldn't feel comfortable putting the band or my crew in that position. I don't really have that right to mess with their lives like that. I'm not saying it's an easy decision, I know people are struggling all over the country with what to do and how to do it. Of course I wanna play. As soon as we can do it, let's figure out a way to do it. I've heard there's some ideas with drive-in, like a drive-in movie, where you can still see live music and you're in your car. That's a step, and that's a step I'd enjoy taking. But it's still not people together. And that's gonna take a while. When people feel safe to be together, I would hope that we'll all feel the same way. I can't make decisions for other people as well. If things are safe, I would be into it. But, obviously, that means testing and all that stuff. And I have had my tests. But you've gotta keep doing it."

The bands involved in The Stadium Tour recently issued the following joint statement:

"We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we've been hard at work preparing an amazing show. Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost. We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can’t wait to see you all again."

